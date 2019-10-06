WWE star Charlotte Flair has opened up about a number of subjects during a recent video posted by Fox Nation from its "After the Show Show."

During the video, Flair talked about her thoughts on continuing her father Ric's legacy in the wrestling ring, however, the former five-time WWE Women's Champion was quick to stress that her father actually played less of a role in her journey than many people think.

"I think everyone assumes that [I got involved] because of my dad and I grew up watching him [but] my little brother [Reid Flair] always wanted to do this.

"He wanted to be Ric Flair and he was having a hard time, so I said okay, if I go down to our training facility in Orlando, maybe he'll get on the right path and I can help him, and we can do it together.

"He ended up passing away a year later [in 2013] and I say if it wasn't for him, I would have never found this opportunity and this is my destiny, and I spent so many years trying to save his life, and he saved mine and I thank him every day."

With WWE recently placing more of an emphasis on its women's division, Flair was then asked about how she has worked to forge a path for women within the WWE Universe.

"WWE was once a male-dominated field, and now it's not. Women are the hottest ... the most popular thing going in my opinion, but it took the company giving us the opportunity, the fans wanting more for us," she said. "We were secondary storylines and now, we went from Divas to Superstars ... and the coolest thing to me is that when you watch the women now you're not going 'oh, that's a great female match.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit After the Show Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.