Tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Charlotte Flair defeat Bayley to capture the SmackDown Women's Title.
This is Flair's fifth run with the blue brand title, but she is now a ten-time women's champion on the main roster. Bayley won the title back on May 19 at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view, taking the title from Flair by cashing in right after Flair won the title from Becky Lynch.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California:
