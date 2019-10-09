At the conclusion of last week's AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Oriz joined up as they beat down Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Dustin Rhodes, and Cody.

On tonight's episode, Jericho announced the stable will be known as the Inner Circle.

During his promo, Jericho introduced each of the members and when he got to Hager the crowd chanted "We the people!" in reference to his gimmick in WWE. Jericho responded, "'We the people' sucks and it's dead and buried. It was a stupid idea from bad creative and all of that's gone." Jericho also mentioned these stablemates have made his "list," referencing his former popular catchphrase from WWE.

He then switched gears to speak about his upcoming AEW Full Gear opponent, Cody. At one point Jericho said he would "beat the ever-living s---" out of Cody, which didn't get censored. Full Gear takes place on November 9 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Next week, Jericho will defend his title against Darby Allin, who won a number one contender match against Jimmy Havoc on tonight's show.