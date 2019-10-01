AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will team with Santana and Ortiz on tomorrow's AEW Dynamite premiere.

It was revealed on tonight's "Countdown to Dynamite" TNT preview special that the former LAX will be Jericho's mystery partners for tomorrow's big six-man match. Jericho, Santana and Ortiz will face Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Tonight's special featured backstage footage of Santana and Ortiz congratulating Jericho following his AEW World Title win at All Out. They also thanked him, apparently for the AEW gigs.

Tony Schiavone confirmed during tonight's TNT special that the six-man match will be the main event of the Dynamite premiere. This wasn't confirmed tonight, but it was previously indicated that Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara will be the opening match on the show.

Santana and Ortiz, formerly known as Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The LAX, made their AEW debuts at the All Out pay-per-view in August. They attacked The Lucha Brothers and Nick Jackson following the Ladder Match that saw Fenix and Pentagon retain their AAA World Tag Team Titles over The Young Bucks.

AEW Dynamite premieres live on Wednesday night from 8-10pm ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. We will have live coverage here on the site. Below is the current line-up for the show:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* Adam Page vs. PAC

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz