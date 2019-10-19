Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman believed a move to light heavyweight was just what his career needed. What he didn't need was Dominick Reyes standing across from him inside the Octagon.

Reyes scored a first round finish over Weidman Friday night in the main event of UFC on ESPN 6. The card took place from the TD Garden in Boston.

With the win, Reyes improved to a perfect 12-0 in his career, with six of those victories coming with the UFC. The loss for Weidman was the second straight and dropped him to just 1-5 in his last six.

Yair Rodriguez got a measure of revenge in the co-main event, earning a decision over Jeremy Stephens. The two had their headline bout last month stopped 15 seconds in due to an accidental eye poke.

Greg Hardy, the former all-pro football player, and Ben Sosoli's bout was ruled a no-contest due to Hardy using an inhaler between rounds. He had originally won via decision.

Joe Lauzon, Maycee Barber and Darren Stewart were other main card winners.

Complete results are below:

* Dominick Reyes def. Chris Weidman via TKO (strikes) at 1:43 of Round 1

* Yair Rodriguez def. Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli ruled a no-contest

* Joe Lauzon def. Jonathan Pearce via TKO (strikes) at 1:33 of Round 1

* Maycee Barber def. Gillian Robertson via TKO (strikes) at 3:04 of Round 1

* Darren Stewart def. Darren Winn via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Charles Rosa def. Manny Bermudez via verbal submission (armbar) at 2:46 of Round 1

* Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

* Sean Woodson def. Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

* Randy Costa def. Boston Salmon via TKO (strikes) at 2:15 of Round 1

* Sean Brady def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Brendan Allen def. Kevin Holland via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:38 of Round 2

* Tanner Boser def. Daniel Spitz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)