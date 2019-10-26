- Today is CM Punk's birthday and he turns 41 years old. In the video above, CM Punk broke down some pro wrestling scenes from movies, including: Nacho Libre, The Wrestler, Ready to Rumble, Paradise Alley, GLOW, Spider-Man and Fighting with My Family.

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley appeared on Kansas City Live! to help promote a WWE live event. During the interview, Bayley was asked about going to the "dark side," Bayley responded, "Well, I'd still say I'm full of positive energy." You can check out the full appearance in the video below.

- On last night's SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Shorty G, and Ali defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, King Baron Corbin, and Cesaro. In his post-match interview, Ali spoke about the match and noted how he felt Roman Reigns had the match won, but opted to tag him in to get the win for the team. The upcoming Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match features: Roman Reigns (Hogan Captain), Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali vs. Randy Orton (Flair Captain), Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre

"On the way back, I asked him 'Why did you tag me in?'" Ali recalled, "He said 'Because you got heart and bring that to Crown Jewel.' It's my promise to Roman, and my promise to Team Hogan that I'm going to bring all my heart."