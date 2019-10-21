- As seen above, Nerdist has brought back their "Grammar Slam" YouTube series with former WWE Champion CM Punk. Punk talks lose vs. loose in this new episode.

- WWE has added 33 episodes of Mid-South Wrestling to the WWE Network this week. The episodes run from May - December 1985. Below is the full teaser announcement:

Every episode of Mid-South Wrestling's flagship series now on WWE Network Journey back to the 1980s with 33 new episodes of Mid-South Wrestling added to WWE Network. See Jake "The Snake" Roberts, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Ted DiBiase and more in action in this latest WWE Network release, featuring episodes from May through December 1985.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be on tonight's RAW from Cleveland to reveal the final member of Team Flair for WWE Crown Jewel. The team currently features Captain Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, while Team Hogan has Captain Roman Reigns, Ali, Shorty G, Rusev and Ricochet.

The Nature Boy took to Twitter and hyped tonight's big reveal.

"Catch Me Tonight When I Finalize My Team! THE TEAM That Will Destroy Hogan's Team In Saudi Arabia At The Crown Jewel! WOOOOO! @HulkHogan @WWE," he wrote.

Flair added in another tweet, "CLEVELAND! The Nature Boy Won't Leave You Waiting. You All Want To Know Who Is On #TeamFlair For #WWECrownJewel And I'll Tell You At 8pm SHARP On @USA_Network! WOOOOO!"

You can see Flair's tweets below:

Catch Me Tonight When I Finalize My Team! THE TEAM That Will Destroy Hogan's Team In Saudi Arabia At The Crown Jewel! WOOOOO! @HulkHogan @WWE pic.twitter.com/5wfo319w2R — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 21, 2019