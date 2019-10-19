Former WWE Champion CM Punk took to Reddit this week to participate in the "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) chats to promote his new "Girl of the Third Floor" horror movie.

Among the highlights, Punk noted that WWE would have to pay him a large amount of money for a return, and his Grammar Slam videos with Nerdist will be returning next week.

Below are full highlights from the Q&A:

Q: If you could work with any actor/actress who would it be and why ?

A: Dave Batista because we're friends and we're comfortable together and I know how big his penis is!!

Q: Have you ever considered bringing back your Grammar Slam videos?

A: Hey I have a secret... don't tell anyone. Grammar Slam is COMING BACK!! NEXT WEEK!

Q: Is there any plans for an autobiography? I feel it would be a must read for both MMA & Wrestling fans.

A: Yeah, for the first time ever i'm open to the idea of writing down my story!

Q: This is an AMA so im gonna be that guy, I apologize in advance; is a WWE Return ever possible?

A: Oh of course i'm going to get asked that, no need to apologize! It'd have to be a very big bag.

Q: With the body space dwindling, do you have any more tattoos planned?

A: I have so much space left - need to cover both my legs

Q: What's your favorite keepsake/memento from your wrestling career?

A: Steve Keirn gave me the gator paw he wore around his neck as Skinner!