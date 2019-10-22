Even after leaving WWE in 2014, CM Punk continues to make headlines wherever he goes. Recently, talks of him returning to the pro wrestling world have heated up, especially with AEW forming and WWE partnering with FOX. During his time away Punk has done commentary for MMA and is even dabbling in movies.

Punk promoted his latest film, Girl on the Third Floor, while on Barstool Sports' My Mom's Basement podcast. He also talked about potentially getting back within the pro wrestling industry. Punk is open to a return compared to when he first left.

"Absolutely," Punk stated. "For five years I've always been asked that question. No matter what I say, it gets reduced to clickbait and it gets warped. I've gone through some many iterations of people saying, 'Oh, Punk hates wrestling.' None of that was ever the case. I think I've always been open to it. My attitude has always been that I don't see it happening. I think I've talked about it more recently, but my attitude hasn't changed. People always ask what would it take to go back, and I say it would take a big bag. So people use their imaginations."

When it comes to AEW and WWE, he definitely sees wrestling organizations taking advantage of rumors and everything else that gets fans talking.

"I actually think both companies, WWE and AEW, have used the fact that I've been whatever about it to kind of rope people in every now and again," Punk continued. "To make people think I am coming back on a specific show at a specific time. Whenever a mystery opponent is announced they'll think it is CM Punk. There is nothing wrong with them trying to do that. They texted me second-hand an offer and I was like 'real offers only, please.'"

When asked if AEW was a possibility, Punk admits the company has given a small sample size since debuting on TNT. While they have provided offers, he believes the way to contact him has been different compared to most.

"How many shows have they had? There is not a lot of content out there for me to be able to watch," Punk stated. "I like The Young Bucks, I what they are doing, it is very punk rock.

"I'm that white whale in pro wrestling. I don't know if that freaks people out on how to approach me, it is what it is. I'm open to the idea, I haven't been approached properly. I'm not courting anyone to show up with a dozen roses at my front door."

It is not just AEW and WWE that have reached out to him in their own special way. Punk revealed that Master P, who recently bought House of Glory Wrestling, reached out to him on Instagram.

When it comes to WWE, there is a perception by fans that because Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart came back after so many years away, he will as well. Punk states that's not really how he looks at it.

"I don't do things for me based on what other people think, Punk continued. "There are people out there who think, 'He's just coming back because he needs the money.' Do I? I don't think I do."

No matter how much time away he's been away from the ring, Punk will always be a fan of wrestling. When asked his favorite matches and figures, Punk was all over when it came to content to watch.

"One of the greatest matches of all time, I think it was at a Clash of the Champions, it was Ricky Steamboat vs. 'Stunning' Steve Austin," Punk stated. "That's one of my favorite matches of all time. Look for Smoky Mountain stuff and anything with Prince Kharis. Huge Prince Kharis fan just because of how f*cking insane it is. Prince Kharis is a mummy that was resurrected, and of course he was in pro wrestling. Doesn't get any better than that."

