CM Punk has been doing the media rounds to promote his new horror movie, Girl On The Third Floor.

Punk spoke to Screen Rant about the movie. Punk noted that while he wants to keep his options open, he is looking to do more acting in the future.

"I always keep my options open (laughs), but I think this is it," Punk said, when asked if he wanted to pursue acting as his new full time career. "I think this is my new drug. I was addicted to showing up on set and being better than I was the day before, so my goal now is, whatever project is next, I want to learn more. I want to become a better actor, and I want to keep my options open. If I get a good script and I'm working with great, quality people, chances are I'm going to try to do as many of these as I possibly can. I had, like, unlimited fun. I can't stress enough how everybody was amazing to work with, even on the hardest shoot days when it was stressful. Everybody lifted everybody else up. Hopefully, I'll be in a lot more of these!"

Punk was also asked about Jon Moxley's recent interviews, where he has been ripping WWE. Moxley recently said that while he was with WWE he would watch the product backstage thinking, "This show sucks." Punk feels that the WWE bashing is doing AEW a disservice.

"I think AEW needs to focus on themselves and stop talking about WWE," Punk advised. "Cody and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, all those guys have something great going on. I just think it lessens and cheapens what they are doing when they constantly attack WWE. There hasn't been an alternative to WWE in so very long, and I think they do a disservice to themselves when they're trying to be the alternative but constantly bring up WWE.

"But I understand, when people ask you the questions during the interviews you have to answer them. But that's just part of life. You have to learn how to navigate that. I would like them to just try to focus on their product and building it up and making it better. I think that would benefit all the fans."

Girl on the Third Floor releases in theaters and VOD today.