- Former WWE Champion CM Punk continues to make the rounds this week to promote his new "Girl on the Third Floor" horror movie. As seen above, Punk joins Loudwire's Graham Hartmann for their "Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?" series as they try to prove & disprove Punk's pages on the popular website. Punk also rips a Hello Kitty guitar solo.

- Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes turns 40 years old today while former WWE, WCW and ECW star Perry Saturn turns 53 and former WWE, WCW and ECW star 2 Cold Scorpio turns 54.

- As noted, WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush will be releasing a new hip-hop EP in November. Rush has revealed that the release date is Monday, November 11. It looks like "11:11" may be the name for the EP.

On a related note, Rush and his family have narrated the new "Giraffe Asks for Help" kids book by author Nyasha Chikowore. Rush noted on Twitter that he narrated the book along with his son Dakari Green, his wife Sarah Green, his father Lionel Green, Sr., and his mother Leslie Green. You can purchase the book at a sale price via this link on Amazon.

When i give you this EP, I'll be giving you me. 11:11 on 11/11.???? — 11:11 (@itsLioRush) October 22, 2019