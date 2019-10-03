It looks like CM Punk will be affiliated with WWE once again.

Punk signing with FOX for the WWE Backstage studio show on FS1 is said to be a "done deal," according to @fightoracle, who has broken several wrestling TV-related stories in the past.

As we've noted, Punk recently tried out for the weekly WWE Backstage studio show after his agent reached out to FOX. Punk's tryout reportedly went well.

The show premieres at 11pm ET on Tuesday, November 5 with Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as the hosts. It's been reported that FOX has been testing various formats for the show, and that other personalities will be used with Renee and Booker. Punk could be one of those personalities, but it seems like he would be used better in a prominent role.

It was noted in the new report from @fightoracle that Punk has signed on to work as a commentator on the show.

Punk would be working for FOX and not WWE as this is a show that FOX is running. WWE will obviously have some input and direction, but this is a FOX program. WWE would likely have to sign off on any personalities used. Punk appearing on a WWE-affiliated show each week will create obvious speculation on a WWE ring return, and it's been noted that fans will expect that return once they see him on the show.

As noted, Triple H recently appeared on the Sports Illustrated Podcast and was asked about Punk possibly working on the WWE Backstage show, and if Punk appearing on the show would be something he'd sign off on, and be happy to see.

"Look, I've read about that as well," Triple H said of the Punk - FS1 reports. "You know, to be clear, FOX is doing this show, and it's their show, and it's something they're doing to talk about the WWE Universe and everything going on in it. They've had a long list of people they've been interviewing and everything, but as far as for us, one of the things I think this company has shown over and over again, is never say never.

"If the opportunity is right for everybody and it's right for our fans, then we are willing to put the past behind us and move forward. So, I would say, never say never, but that's also probably a long way from coming to. I don't know. That's also a little bit outside of my purview at the moment, but like I said, never say never."

That same day, Punk appeared on Collider Live and confirmed the tryout reports.

"Yeah I did it," Punk said. "I'm very much in a position where, 'Well come talk to me.'

"I'm open to anything," Punk continued, adding that this does not necessarily include wrestling. "If they come to me with, 'Hey we want you to wrestle,' I'll say, 'um, I'm not interested'."

Punk also confirmed that he and his agents are dealing with FOX, not WWE.

"My agents just called me and FOX is throwing everything at this because they spent a lot of money on this and they're all in to make it work. Originally I thought it was a WWE thing, so I was just like, 'meh, no.' But then they said, 'this is FOX.'"

He continued, "I'm not dealing with anybody in WWE. They explained to me what it was and I love Renee Young. Renee Young is a great person... she's Canadian, so obviously she's super over-the-top nice and friendly. I prefaced it with, 'Guys, I'm not going to come in and dump all over stuff just to dump on it. That's old Phil. But if it's bad, I'm not going to be able to pretend it's anything but bad.'

"So they want to present it like it's a real sport and just have a show that recaps stuff, just like they do with the NFL, just like the NHL Network would do with hockey games and stuff like that. That's where we are with that."

Punk also revealed that no one from WWE has contacted him since the FS1 tryout. He joked, "No, I'm the boogeyman!"

Stay tuned for updates on Punk possibly working with the company again.

Raj Giri contributed to this article.