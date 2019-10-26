Cody Rhodes made an appearance at today's Southside 9th Anniversary event in the UK. Fans in attendance are reporting Rhodes announced AEW has signed former English boxing Olympian, Anthony Ogogo, 30.

Ogogo won a bronze medal (Middleweight division) at the 2012 London Olympics. He then retired from boxing in 2016 with a professional record of 11-1.

Back in June, Ogogo spoke with the Eastern Daily News about transitioning to a career in pro wrestling.

"I'm seriously considering becoming a professional wrestler, I may join one of the big companies and do some wrestling because it has always been something I've enjoyed," Ogogo said. "At first it was a bit of a guilty pleasure because most kids get to an age where it's all glitz and glam and the wrestling, if you're a kid, is exciting as you don't know it's scripted. It's an amazing show and as a kid I fell in love with it. As I grew older, I thought I would grow out of it but I never have - and if anything it's the opposite, I love it even more.

"I think for me it would tick so many boxes. I have been a massive fan of it my entire life, I'm physically - other than my eyes—in the prime of my life. I want to utilize all the years of hard work, all the time in the gym, I'm very fit, very athletic and I think I'm going to give it a go so watch this space."

Ogogo already made his wrestling debut in his hometown back in February for World Association of Wrestling (WAW). In April, Rhodes talked a bit about recruiting Ogogo in a Road to Double or Nothing (episode 12 - 6:54 mark), and we saw more of the boxer's life story.