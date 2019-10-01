One of AEW's Executive Vice Presidents, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, spoke with DC 101 about what fans and talent can expect from All Elite Wrestling moving forward. AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite will premiere on TNT this Wednesday, October 2nd and Rhodes admits that the weight of this ambitious debut is starting to impact him.

"You mentioned sleepless nights and I had one last night, one anxiety ridden sleepless night," Rhodes explained. "It's settled in, what's happening. I'd love to be on the other side of Wednesday Night Dynamite, this coming Thursday, just to see if we really made our mark. I think with this crew and the amount of preparation that's been done, because this is a preparation crew, all we have to do is execute and I think we will."

Cody began discussing the importance of the fans responding on social media, in attendance, and any other platform that can offer a person's perspective. He believes that shaping the product around these criticisms is what will keep AEW from feeling stale.

"[Listening to the fans] applies to the overall brand as well, that applies to social media, that applies to the fans there in attendance and the fans watching at home, what they liked," Cody said. "Last week I put out a statement on my social media channel saying 'give me the feedback'. If anyone can take it, I can take it. The good, the bad, the why, everything. I want to know because we're not going to pretend we have all the answers. I got a great education for wrestling and I'm excited about these shows we have ready but I'm ready to hear what the people think too."

Cody emphasized that AEW fans reacting so strongly to what they have offered is what really brought upon this weekly TV show they're debuting. With a popular platform like TNT at their side, they hope to give fans what they've wanted for "almost two decades".

"They're the reason [this is happening]! They've been hungry for something for almost two decades and we were the lucky guys who said, 'Oh, I think we can do it', and put it out there first," Cody explained. "And now we can go full-tilt boogie with it, with Wednesday Night Dynamite being on a major network, with wrestling having an alternative. It's a beautiful time."

Rhodes advises the AEW talent to use resources like "Good ol' J.R." Jim Ross for advice whenever they can, as the legends of the business carry a wealth of knowledge.

"I think you're foolish if you're a young, hot upstart and you don't take the time to ask Jim Ross what he thinks," Cody stated. "Even if it's about the simplest of things like what you should do on your entrance, to what you should call a maneuver, to what you think of this match."

