- After last night's post-Dynamite dark matches, a young fan dressed as Orange Cassidy was brought into the ring with Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, MJF, Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Cody then called for a referee, got down on the mat and took the pin. Cody then wondered if that would hurt his win/loss record and joked "Orange" would now wrestle AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at Full Gear on November 9. During his speech, Cody also acknowledged security, crew, Taz's commentary and thanked the crowd.

- As noted, Taz guest commentated for next week's AEW Dark. Backstage, Taz took a photo with MJF and commented, "Kid might be a prodigy, but he's still an ass----." MJF responded, "Whatever."

- Last night's show took place at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. The venue thanked AEW on Twitter, "The Philly debut of AEW on TNT couldn't have gone any better! Thank you to all of the fans for packing the house and making it LOUD!"

The Bob Culture Podcast contributed to this article.