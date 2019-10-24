As noted, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter before Wednesday's Dynamite episode and said he was going to share some big news on his career and future. It was also announced by AEW that Cody would speak on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and their Full Gear match.

Cody tagged AEW announcer Tony Schiavone and wrote, "I'm looking forward to tonight for many reasons, one being I get the opportunity to share some bigs news about my career and it's future. Sometimes the right thing to do, isn't the easiest thing to say. #AEW @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT @tonyschiavone24"

That announcement never came. Cody and Schiavone came to the ring during the show for a segment as Cody started talking about The Inner Circle and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who he will challenge at AEW Full Gear on November 9, but the group interrupted with air horns from up near the VIP suite they were watching the show from. Cody teased his announcement but Jericho interrupted again. Cody commented that it was nice they bought tickets to the show, but AEW isn't like WWE where there's an invisible wall. The back & forth continued until Cody and friends, including WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page making a surprise appearance, marched to the suite but were unable to get in. Cody punched out a glass window to the suite and a brawl ended up breaking out near concessions. It was later noted on commentary that Cody was taken to a "holding facility" for what happened. No announcement was ever made by Rhodes.

In an update, Cody took to Twitter today and said the news he has isn't time-sensitive, and can be revealed on a future episode.

"It's not exactly time sensitive, so it'll have to wait for a future episode," Cody wrote. "Apologies. Uninterrupted. #AEW"

There's no word yet on why the announcement wasn't made last night, or what Cody has to reveal, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

