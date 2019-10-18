As noted, a big eight-man tag team match was held after this week's AEW Dynamite episode in Philadelphia, taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. The match saw Cima, T-Hawk and Private Party face The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes.

There was a post-match segment that saw Cody bring a younger fan into ringside for a special moment. The fan had others talking on social media throughout the night as he was dressed as AEW star Orange Cassidy. AEW has released video from the segment with the fan, which ended with Cody taking a loss to him. You can see video from that segment above.

On a related note, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cody worked the eight-man Dark match even though he had a 102 degree fever the night before. Cody did not appear live during the main Dynamite episode.

In other news on Cody, below is an extended preview for his upcoming match against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 9 in Baltimore: