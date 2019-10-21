AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today and addressed comments made by Vince Russo on his podcast.

A fan tweeted Rhodes and noted how Russo predicted that in three months AEW will look at their TV ratings and be forced to adjust the product. "We need a product that appeals to the masses, not the marks," he wrote.

Cody responded and said not only is AEW happy with the numbers so far, but so is their partner, TNT. Rhodes said AEW Dynamite overshot projections and set a new record for a WarnerMedia programming premiere. Cody said they are proud of the numbers, but they know they need to work harder now, more than ever.

On a related note, Rhodes revealed that the first two episodes of the AEW Dark series on YouTube have drawn more almost 2 million views.

He wrote, "Both episodes of our bonus Tuesday night show "#AEW DARK" have nearly received 2,000,000 viewers. Check it out here and tune-in for a special episode tomorrow at 7et here"

The premiere episode, seen at the top of this post, currently has 900,895 views as of this writing. The second episode, seen at the bottom of this post, has 874,664 views as of this writing. The third episode airs tomorrow night with Peter Avalon vs. Kip Sabian vs. Sonny Kiss in a Triple Threat, SoCal Uncensored and Cima vs. The Dark Order, Angelico and Jack Evans in eight-man action, plus a Lights Out Unsanctioned Match between Joey Janela and Kenny Omega, and a "Undesirable to Undeniable" sit-down segment with referee Aubrey Edwards talking to Cody.

