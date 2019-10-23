AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes is set to reveal some some big news on tonight's AEW Dynamite episode.

Cody took to Twitter this evening and teased an announcement on his career and his future. He indicated that he could be involved in a sitdown interview as he tagged Tony Schiavone.

He wrote, "I'm looking forward to tonight for many reasons, one being I get the opportunity to share some bigs news about my career and it's future. Sometimes the right thing to do, isn't the easiest thing to say. #AEW @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT @tonyschiavone24"

It was previously announced that Cody would appear on tonight's Dynamite episode to address AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who he will challenge at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 9. There's no word yet on what Cody's announcement might be.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode takes place from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the current line-up:

* Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega

* The Young Bucks vs. The Best Friends

* Jon Moxley vs. PAC

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

* Britt Baker will be in action in her hometown vs. Jamie Hayter

* Cody Rhodes will speak on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, and reveal big news about his career & future

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

You can see Cody's full tweet below: