During a special press conference in Moscow, Russia on Thursday, former UFC champion Conor McGregor stated that he will return to the Octagon in early 2020. "Notorious" has not fought since late in 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

McGregor stated that he will fight Jan. 18 in Las Vegas from the T-Mobile Arena. He did add that he would not reveal his opponent yet for the fight.

"I have some news for you all, for the world here today," McGregor said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I would like to announce the return of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor will take place on January 18th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada."

McGregor added that "I wish to compete here in Moscow, Russia. However, I am not waiting around for (Nurmagomedov). That man is a known pullout, fearer of risk. I am not waiting around."

Without stating a possible opponent for his January return, McGregor did reveal two fighters who wishes to face after that in the winner between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, and Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson.

"I feel Nate will get the better of that one and then we will contest the trilogy bout," said McGregor, who is 1-1 vs. Diaz all-time. "Then I will seek the Moscow bout and it will be against the winner of Tony Ferguson and Khabib."