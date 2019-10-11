Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor's future in the Octagon still remains a mystery. And it is likely to stay that way until "Notorious" resolves some legal issues troubling him outside the cage.

On Friday, McGregor and his legal team appeared in the Dublin District Court in Ireland on assault charges from an incident earlier this year. They asked for the proceedings to be adjourned until November 1 and the judge agreed.

McGregor is charged with single assault after he attacked a male in an Ireland bar this past spring. The male declined a shot of McGregor's Proper 12 whiskey and was struck by the UFC fighter. McGregor has acknowledged the matter saying he knows what he did was wrong.

It has been over a year since we last saw McGregor compete, falling via fourth round submission to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He has competed just twice inside the Octagon since late in 2016 when he claimed the lightweight belt with a second round finish of Eddie Alvarez.