Corey Graves recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote his new WWE podcast, After The Bell, which premieres tomorrow.

Graves was asked about the "enormous changes" in WWE over the last month, mainly how SmackDown moved to a new network and how he and Michael Cole are no longer calling RAW. He was asked how the month has been for him. Graves said the changes have thrown his personal life upside down.

"This, weirdly enough, has kind of thrown my personal life upside down," Graves said. "I am a creature of habit, and I was used to flying out Sunday, working Monday, working Tuesday, flying on Wednesday, and then, X, Y, Z was very, very regimented.

"Just this change in schedule, from now I travel on Thursdays, and work Fridays, and I come home Saturdays. Now there's a pay-per-view, and I've got this podcast to launch. I'm not any less busy. It's just really taken a toll on my schedule, but it's fun."

Graves is traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week for Thursday's Crown Jewel event. He was asked how quick the turnaround is from the end of Crown Jewel until he gets on the flight to return to the United States. Graves talked about the "insane" WWE travel schedule, and went over his schedule for the week.

"Saying it's a little bit daunting would be an understatement," Graves said. "We travel like nobody else on the planet, but I'm excited for it just to be able to tell the tale. I've told a few people what the schedule looks like already, people outside the business, and they go, "Oh my God, that's insane."

"So, my personal schedule is as such: [last Saturday I flew] back from Kansas City to go home for about a day and a half. Monday, head to Stanford. We actually shoot the podcast on Monday this week, simply because of the pay-per-view and the travel schedule. So I do the podcast on Monday, get a car down to New York City, fly to St. Louis, spend about three hours in St. Louis, jump on the charter that then flies us all the way over to Riyadh, do the show, and then hop back and fly from Riyadh to Buffalo to do Friday SmackDown. I'm sure there will be ancillary things in between, but that's the best I can recall at the moment without looking at my itinerary."