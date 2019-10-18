Former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar had a pleasant exchange via social media recently, as "Notorious" wished "The Answer" a happy birthday. The back-and-forth session resulted in the two agreeing to a fight in December, with McGregor telling Dana White to make it happen.

While the fighters are on board with the super-fight, the boss is not. White told the Boston Herald that he will not make the bout at this moment.

"That isn't going to happen," White said. "Frankie is two weight classes below him. Frankie's coming to the end of his career and he could end up getting himself into title position again. To take the Conor fight makes no sense."

Edgar was expected to face Aljamain Sterling in a likely No. 1 contender match in the bantamweight division, but Sterling suffered an injury. That fight was scheduled for UFC 244 next month.

McGregor, recovering from his own injury and battling legal issues, claimed on Twitter that he would "give my purse to charity" to make the Edgar bout happen.