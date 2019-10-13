Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was saddened by the news of his friend, Cain Velasquez, opting to retire from MMA to begin a career with the WWE recently. But he also completely understands the move.

"It's a sad day when Cain Velasquez retires," Cormier told MMA Fighting. "But I know that he is doing something he loves. I remember him at (WWE) Elimination Chamber and you can see that this was something that he could love. I am not sure he ever feel for something faster except for when he met (his wife) Michelle."

Velasquez inked a multi-year contract with the WWE and will meet Brock Lesnar for the WWE championship at Crown Jewel on October 31 from Saudi Arabia. The bout will serve as a rematch of sorts from their 2010 meeting in the UFC that saw Velasquez defeat Lesnar to become champion.

"I'm very happy for Cain and Michelle and the kids," Cormier said. "But the biggest winner in this whole deal is the WWE Universe. They are in for a treat watching Cain perform. I'm excited to see the program between him and Brock."

Cormier, meanwhile, has flirted with a move to pro wrestling when he retires from MMA. He is expected to face current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in early 2020 in his retirement bout.