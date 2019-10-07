Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has prepared many months for his two previous bouts with current UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. So, when it comes to challengers to Jones, there may be no better person than Cormier to discuss the matter.

Israel Adesanya, who unified the UFC middleweight titles this past weekend with a finish of Robert Whittaker, has made it known that he wants to test his skills vs. "Bones" sooner rather than later. But does Cormier believe he has the ability to compete with him?

"He's just small, small for Jones," Cormier said. "Jones is a big guy and I think people underestimate how big he is. When he grabs you, he's so big up top and he has a lot of weight on top. He's so long that he almost hangs on you.

"It's like a towel when you're in the clinch and I think (Adesanya) may struggle with that because Jones is so big."

Despite that, Cormier said "I would not mind watching them fight because if Jones has to stand with him, he's in trouble."

Cormier did offer plenty of praise on the unbeaten Adesanya after his performance vs. Whittaker. He is now 18-0 overall and 7-0 inside the Octagon with victories over Kelvin Gastelum and Anderson Silva this year.

"He's fantastic," Cormier said. "He does everything right in order to draw people. He's the guy that makes people get together. The performance against Whittaker was out of this world. From the entrance to the fight, he just did everything right."