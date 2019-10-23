Darby Allin spoke with Uproxx before last Wednesday's Dynamite where he took on Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship. Allin would come up short, thanks in part to a cheap shot from Jake Hager that allowed Jericho to pick up the victory. During the interview Allin spoke about one of his main goals in AEW and why he passed up on going to WWE.

Much like his match against Jericho, Allin is hoping to face a number of big names in All Elite Wrestling, wrestlers that some fans don't think he should be in the ring with.

"[I want] to wrestle people who the fans think I have no business being in the ring with," Allin said. "You know, whether that be like the Jerichos, or the, you know, whatever. I'm always into proving people wrong, so. It should be fun. Lots of fun."

Allin also noted he has "one hundred percent" creative freedom in AEW.

Before signing with AEW, Allin spent much of his time in EVOLVE, a promotion that often leads to wrestlers getting signed into WWE's NXT brand. Allin felt that despite being in a place where WWE's eyes were focused, he wasn't getting much attention from the matches he was having.

"At the same it, it wasn't building your career," Allin responded. "Because, the thing is, I wrestled Adam Cole there and then I checked my Twitter expecting a lot of people to be talking about the match. Only two people were talking about that match on Twitter and at that time I saw the writing on the wall that being here isn't going to help your name value at all. You're not going to get more followers. You're not going to get more buzz."

Allin also pointed to the WWE Performance Center as a place that doesn't interest him, mainly due to the amount of people who are currently there.

"There's a million guys there who are never going to see the light of day," Allin said. "It's not worth it. So I was like, 'I'm not even interested.' I'm not the type of guy who wants to sit on the sidelines and say, 'Gee, I'm just happy to be in WWE.' I don't give a f---."