- Cody Rhodes tweeted out tonight's attendance at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. for AEW's premiere is 14,129.

- A dark match took place just before tonight's AEW Dynamite where Darby Allin defeated CIMA via pinfall with the Coffin Drop.

Darby Allin def CIMA via pinfall with the Coffin Drop in about ten minutes before the #AEW TV taping begins.



Crowd was VERY into Darby, CIMA played the heel role well. Fun opener to get the crowd going.



- @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/UXu80SB7n6 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 2, 2019

- Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith) filmed a segment with Joey Janela, as seen in the video below. The duo also took photos holding the AEW World Tag Titles alongside AEW President Tony Khan and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Smith and Mewes are sitting ringside, as well.