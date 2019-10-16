After tonight's AEW Dynamite ended, Nyla Rose defeated "The Librarian" Leva Bates (with Peter Avalon) via sit-out powerbomb.

In the final dark match of the night, Cody, Dustin Rhodes, and The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, CIMA, and T-Hawk.

As noted, before the show, Joey Janela beat Brandon Cutler after hitting a superplex. As per usual, these matches will be on next Tuesday's AEW Dark. Also, Taz will make a guest commentator appearance.

8 man tag in AEW Dark!! pic.twitter.com/kKUVSYup1J — KBWrestleKast FunHouse (@KbwFunhouse) October 17, 2019

@EthanCramer contributed to this article.