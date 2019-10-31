First, Nate Diaz decided he wasn't going to deal with USADA drug testing and was pulling out of UFC 244's main event. Now that Diaz is on-board and set to face Jorge Masvidal, UFC officials are dealing with another issue.

Darren Till, a former UFC title contender, is having visa issues on his way to New York City for Saturday's event from Madison Square Garden. According to a report by MMA Fighting, Till will not arrive in the U.S. until Friday for weigh-ins, missing several press events.

The issue with his visa stems from an arrest in Spain earlier this year. Till was taken into custody after trashing a hotel room and stealing a taxi, though he denies any wrongdoing over the matter.

UFC officials have brought in Jared Cannonier to serve as a possible replacement to keep Gastelum on the card.