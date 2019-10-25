- Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode saw Lacey Evans defeat an enhancement talent billed as Camron Connors. Connors was played by Missouri indie star Camron Bra'Nae, who has competed for EVOLVE and other promotions. Above is footage from the Evans vs. Connors match.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri saw Apollo Crews defeat Drake Maverick.

- Tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 saw Finn Balor appear and discuss his return to WWE NXT. He referred to the brand as Broadway to RAW and SmackDown, which are like Hollywood.

As seen below, Triple H responded to Balor's comment and tweeted, "The greats reinvent ... and let nothing and no one stand in their way..... welcome back to Broadway, @FinnBalor. #WWEBackstage"