WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared in the opening segment of tonight's RAW from Cleveland to announce the final member of Team Flair at WWE Crown Jewel.

The fifth and final member of the team is Drew McIntyre.

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair at Crown Jewel now features Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, and Shorty Gable vs. Captain Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and McIntyre. WWE Hall of Famers Flair and Hulk Hogan will be at ringside for the match.

As we've noted, McIntyre had been out of action after undergoing surgery to repair a lingering injury that came up after his promotional tour of Mexico earlier in the summer. The idea was to get the surgery out of the way, so McIntyre will be ready for the fall TV push and the build to WrestleMania 36 season. McIntyre was waiting for WWE doctors to clear him to compete, and there had been rumors on the company keeping him off TV until the 2019 WWE Draft. Drew was officially drafted to the red brand last week.

McIntyre returned to the ring on tonight's RAW and defeated Ricochet as Flair watched from ringside.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will take place on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12pm ET.

Below is the current announced Crown Jewel card. Stay tuned for updates on the big event.

WWE Title Match

Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Universal Title

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Match cannot be stopped for any reason.

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

Winners will be crowned World Cup winners and the Greatest Tag Team In the World.

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable vs. Captain Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be present as the coaches.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail