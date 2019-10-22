- The WWE 2K20 video game was officially released worldwide today. The game is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC. You can purchase the various editions of the game at a sale price by clicking here - Standard Edition (XB, PS4, PC), Deluxe Edition (XB, PS4, PC), SmackDown 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition (XB, PS4).

Above is the first 2K20 gameplay trailer, and below is the Ballroom Brawl launch trailer. You can read the full launch announcement from 2K by clicking here.

- Former WWE European Champion D-Lo Brown turns 47 years old today while pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter of the "Apter Mags" fame turns 74, and Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie turns 36. Also, today would have been the 77th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales, who passed away earlier this year on February 12. Also, today would have been the 73rd birthday of former WWE star Bad News Brown.

- Last night's WWE RAW saw Drew McIntyre return to the ring after being out for a few months with an injury. He defeated Ricochet after being announced for Team Flair at Crown Jewel, by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. McIntyre took to Twitter after RAW and taunted Ricochet.

Drew wrote, "Superheroes aren't real....but I sure as hell am!!! #RAW"

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair at Crown Jewel now features Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, and Shorty Gable vs. Captain Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and McIntyre. Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be at ringside for the match.

You can see Drew's full tweet below: