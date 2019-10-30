The History Channel has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will reprise his role as Kjetill Flatnose in the sixth and final season of the hit series "Vikings."

The two-hour season premiere will air on Wednesday, December 4 at 9pm ET. This season will feature 20 episodes, split up into two parts. The Rated R Superstar is set to make several appearances in both parts of the season.

Edge first joined the cast of Vikings in 2017 for the fifth season.

Above is a premiere preview clip for the sixth season. History sent us several photos of Edge from the new season, which you can see at the end of this post. You can read their Character & Actor bio along with the full press release on the sixth season at this link. Below is an Edge-specific press release that was sent to the pro wrestling media today: