WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter tonight and apparently addressed the reports on his WWE future.

"No I'm not and no I'm not," he wrote.

As we've noted, it was reported earlier this morning, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Edge recently signed a new WWE deal after negotiating with AEW and WWE, which led to a much higher offer from WWE for him to stay. That report noted that Edge still wasn't cleared for a full match by WWE doctors, but that a ring return had been privately discussed by officials. It was then reported tonight, via @fightoracle, that Edge has been medically cleared by WWE doctors for in-ring action. That report noted that there's no word on when Edge will wrestle again, but he is now cleared and under contract to WWE once again.

Edge also tweeted praise to Kofi Kingston tonight after the SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special. Kofi suffered a quick squash at the hands of Brock Lesnar and lost the WWE Title. The Rated R Superstar told Kofi that he made a difference and should be proud.

Edge wrote, "And @TrueKofi you made and make a difference man. Be proud."

Stay tuned for updates on Edge's WWE status and potential in-ring return. Below are both of his tweets from tonight:

