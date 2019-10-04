WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now expected to make his WWE ring return soon.

The Rated R Superstar reportedly been cleared to return to in-ring competition for WWE, according to a new report from @fightoracle, who has broken several pro wrestling scoops over the years.

There's no word yet on when Edge will wrestle again, but he is medically cleared and under contract once again.

As noted earlier today, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Edge recently signed a new WWE contract after negotiating with both WWE and AEW. This led to Edge receiving a significant offer from WWE to stay.

It was also reported earlier that the idea of having Edge wrestle has been discussed very privately within WWE. Edge recently performed a Spear on Elias at SummerSlam and was cleared for the move after years of not being cleared for anything. Edge, who turns 46 later this month, recently left his podcast with Christian, but Christian will keep it going. He noted on a recent show that he could do a WWE match, but likely would be blown up. He added that he believes WWE doctors wouldn't allow it though.

Stay tuned for updates on Edge's WWE future.