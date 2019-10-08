WWE Hall of Famer Edge was reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA earlier today on WWE business, according to PWInsider.

There's no confirmation on what Edge was doing in Pittsburgh, but it's interesting that WWE's Dr. Joseph Maroon is based out of the city.

As we've noted, there has been a lot of talk about Edge possibly returning to the ring for WWE. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last week that Edge negotiated with both WWE and AEW, which ended with a much higher offer from WWE to stay. It was later reported by @fightoracle that Edge had been medically cleared by WWE doctors to return to the ring. There was no timetable given for a ring return, but it was noted that Edge was now cleared and under contract to WWE once again.

Edge took to Twitter that same night, before the SmackDown FOX premiere, and apparently dismissed the reports on his WWE status.

"No I'm not and no I'm not," he wrote, as seen in the tweet below.

Stay tuned for updates on Edge's WWE future and why he was in Pittsburgh today on WWE business.