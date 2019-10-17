WWE has announced a big eight-man tag team match for Friday's SmackDown episode.

The match will see The New Day's Big E & Xavier Woods team with Heavy Machinery to go up against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

The eight-man match on SmackDown was booked to promote the World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31 in Saudi Arabia. As noted, that match will feature 9 teams and the winners will win the 2019 World Cup, and will be declared the World's Greatest Tag Team. The teams announced for the Crown Jewel match are The New Day, Heavy Machinery, The Revival, Roode and Ziggler, RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The OC, and The B Team.

As noted, Friday's SmackDown from Indianapolis will open with Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for the title. There will also be a Six-Pack Challenge Match to crown the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, featuring Carmella, Lacey Evans, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, and Dana Brooke.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's big SmackDown episode on FOX.