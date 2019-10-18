- As seen above, former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly is featured in the WWE's latest "Where Are They Now?" episode. Kelly briefly won the WWE 24/7 Title earlier this year on the RAW Reunion episode.

- WWE stock was down 4.68% today, closing at $67.00 per share. Today's high was $70.56 and the low was $65.98.

- Ember Moon took to Twitter and called on indie wrestlers to attend the open tryouts at The Dojo wrestling school in Denton, Texas this weekend. Moon is the Head Trainer at the school, and Saturday will be her very first training class. As of this writing, there are 11 slots left for the tryouts.

The XCW Wrestling indie promotion announced this week that their XCW Institute was changing to The Dojo. Moon will serve as Head Trainer, along with her husband, Matthew Palmer. They live in the area. Full details on the tryouts are on Facebook at this link. It was noted that school is $350 per month with a $350 down-payment, or $3,500 per year with no down-payment.

It was reported earlier this month that moon is currently suffering from an injury on either her ankle or Achilles, and could be out of action for up to a year.

We have a a few slots left for tryout Saturday in Denton TX. Sign up now! pic.twitter.com/a4EzKLrtzP — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) October 17, 2019