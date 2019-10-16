Eric Bischoff has been announced for the upcoming Starrcast IV convention.

Starrcast made the announcement just one day after Bischoff was fired as WWE SmackDown Executive Director and replaced by Bruce Prichard.

They wrote on Twitter, "He's BACK and BETTER than EVER! @EBischoff is coming to #StarrcastIV Join us November 7-10th in Baltimore!"

Starrcast IV takes place November 7 - 10 from the Crowne Plaza in Baltimore, Maryland.

Below is the announcement on Bischoff: