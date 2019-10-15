- As seen above, WWE has released a new promo from Akam and Rezar, The Authors of Pain. They express their frustrations with being left out of the WWE Draft. They are on the list of free agents that will be selected on WWE Backstage tonight. The promo went like this:

Akam: WWE, FOX and USA Network are spending all of their time hyping up this draft and no one drafted AOP.

Rezar: There is a reason no one drafted The AOP. Neither FOX nor USA want to deal with the backlash of signing The AOP.

Akam: There's no tag team anywhere in this world and no two stars you can put together that can last in a fight in or out of the ring with us.

Rezar: Not a ring, not a cage, not an alley, not a street, not a locker room. Not even a warzone.

Akam: We're getting more and more frustrated every day. Sooner than later we're going to take our frustrations out on somebody and when we do...

Rezar: Then you will know why we are called The Authors of Pain.

- The team of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper is no more, according to F4Wonline.com. The team was split up after Rowan was sent to RAW in the WWE Draft last night. Harper is still listed as a free agent and could end up being sent to RAW with Rowan on tonight's WWE Backstage show. Harper had been out of action after a dispute with the company, but he was brought back earlier this summer to team with Rowan for the feud against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

- Finn Balor will return to working WWE NXT live events this weekend, for the first time since 2016. WWE has announced Balor for the following NXT Road Trip live events:

* October 17 in Portland

* October 18 in Seattle

* October 19 in Vancouver

* October 20 in Kelowna

As noted, Balor has officially returned to the NXT roster after appearing on NXT TV a few weeks back to confront NXT Champion Adam Cole. He is being teased for this Wednesday's episode.