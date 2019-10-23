One of the top stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling will be taking some time off. According to the company, EVIL has suffered a left ankle injury, forcing him to miss the rest of the "Road to Power Struggle - Super Jr. Tag League 2019" tour.

All matches that EVIL was scheduled to be in will be taken over by fellow Los Ingobernables de Japon teammate BUSHI. EVIL's last big bout was a loss to Kota Ibushi for the latter's Tokyo Dome IWGP Heavyweight Championship challenge rights certificate he won at the G1 Climax.

New Japan had the following to say about the situation:

"We sincerely apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing EVIL wrestle, and appreciate your understanding."