WWE has announced another big match for Monday's RAW episode, which will be the final main roster show before WWE Crown Jewel on Halloween.

RAW will see Erick Rowan face WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a non-title Falls Count Anywhere match. This will come just a few days before Rollins defends against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel.

It was also announced that Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin will take place on next Friday's SmackDown, which is the night after Crown Jewel. Reigns vs. Corbin was announced after Corbin attacked Reigns during a backstage interview on tonight's special episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.

Below are shots from Corbin attacking Reigns, plus the updated line-ups for next Monday's RAW and Friday's SmackDown:

RAW on October 28 from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Erick Rowan in a non-title Falls Count Anywhere match

* Rusev and Lana appear on King's Divorce Court with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear

SmackDown on November 1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defend against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Big E

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appears on MizTV with The Miz

Stay tuned for updates on next week's RAW and SmackDown.