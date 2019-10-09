Former heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson each made a name for themselves early in their respective careers competing in Japan. They will now cross paths at Bellator: Japan on Sunday, Dec. 29 against one another live on Paramount Network.

Bellator announced the bout set from the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. The card will be co-promoted by RIZIN, a Japanese-based fighting promotion.

"For Bellator's debut in Japan, we wanted to bring a massive event and fighters that the Japanese fans really connect with," said Bellator President Scott Coker. "Given the vast history of martial arts and MMA in Japan, and especially at Saitama Super Arena, this will be a very special show that no one will want to miss. This will, unquestionably, be a monumental event for Bellator and I am looking forward to the moment that Fedor and 'Rampage' walk out to a crowd that has known them since their careers began. I would also like to thank RIZIN for their help in making this event a possibility and we look forward to working together in the near future to showcase the best talent each organization has to offer."

Emelianenko owns a 36-8 career record including wins over Chael Sonnen and Frank Mir in the recent Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. He was stopped by Ryan Bader in the finals with the Bellator heavyweight title on the line.

Jackson (38-13) has held both the PRIDE and UFC light heavyweight titles and owns victories over Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal. He also had a memorable series of encounters with Wanderlei Silva.