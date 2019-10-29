Lana, Natalya and Lacey Evans made the trip with the WWE crew to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week.

As seen in the photo below, the three members of the WWE women's division were spotted at an airport.

WWE has not been able to have their female Superstars wrestle in the Kingdom due to local laws, but it's possible that they make WWE Community appearances as Natalya and Alexa Bliss did earlier this year.

There had been rumors on Bliss vs. Natalya taking place earlier this year at WWE Super ShowDown, but they ended up just appearing at hospitals and schools with other WWE Superstars. Both of the women were forced to cover up while out in public. There's no official word yet on if Lana, Evans and Natalya will appear in public over the next 48 hours, but it's likely.

WWE officials were reportedly under the impression that the Saudi government was going to allow Bliss vs. Natalya to take place earlier this year, and the match was "quietly booked" for the card, but the plans were nixed by officials at just about the last minute.

Regarding this year's show, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there have been no internal rumors on a possible women's match taking place at Crown Jewel this week. There was a lot of talk earlier this year that eventually the Saudis would allow a women's match to take place, at least some time in the next few years.

Stay tuned for updates from Saudi Arabia.