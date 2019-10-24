- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode saw Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai defeat Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to earn a title shot from WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane on next Wednesday's episode. Above is post-show video of Nox and Kai talking about the title shot.

"It's insane," Kai said of becoming the new #1 contenders. "This is going to be the first time ever that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are going to be defended on our home brand of NXT. I can't tell you how excited and just prepared we are. We're more than prepared."

Nox added, "I think Dakota said it best - we're ready for this. We've worked so hard. We've both come back from knee injuries. This is what we've been working for months for, now we finally have the opportunity on NXT to go for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships."

Nox and Kai were also asked if they feel ready for the opportunity. Kai responded, "We are beyond ready for this opportunity. Tegan and I have gone through a lot with the rehab of our knees, and coming back at the same time on our home brand of NXT, and tagging together. We gel so good, and we are beyond prepared for this opportunity."

Asuka has been using green mist to help win matches as of late, but Nox isn't worried. "I'm concerned about it staying in my hair," Nox said, laughing, when asked if they're concerned about the mist. "But other than that, are they ready for the Shiniest Wizard? Are they ready for the captain of Team Kick? I don't think so."

- WWE issued the following:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend



STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 13, 2019 and the payment date will be December 26, 2019.

- As noted, Finn Balor turned heel on last night's WWE NXT episode and attacked Johnny Gargano while allowing The Undisputed Era to attack Tommaso Ciampa. You can read our report on the turn with photos and videos at this link.

Balor took to Twitter today and issued his first comments since the big turn.

He wrote, "I'm back"

You can see the tweet below: