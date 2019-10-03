- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode. The show is now airing on Thursdays at 3pm ET on the WWE Network, instead of Wednesdays. This week's show featured Isla Dawn vs. Piper Niven, Saxon Huxley vs. Alexander Wolfe, Tegan Nox vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray in a non-title match, and more.

- Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live episode of WWE Now on Friday at 3:30pm ET, to preview the SmackDown FOX premiere later in the night. They will be joined by WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, and The Miz. Below is the full announcement on the episode, which is sponsored by Xfinity:

- As noted, Finn Balor returned to WWE NXT on this week's episode and confronted NXT Champion Adam Cole. Balor declared that as of this week, he is back in NXT. Balor took to Twitter and posted the following message, also promoting his new NXT t-shirt from WWE Shop.

He wrote, "FINN's back... this is REAL #wwenxt"