Finn Balor made his return to WWE NXT on tonight's season premiere episode.

Balor returned after tonight's opening match, which saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain his title over Matt Riddle. Balor came out to a massive reaction and stared Cole down in the middle of the ring. He then announced that as of now, he is NXT.

This was Balor's return after a few weeks off. He was last seen on RAW after suffering a loss to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam.

