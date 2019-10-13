WWE star Finn Balor shared a photo with Bullet Club member Tama Tonga and his father Haku tonight on Twitter. He tweeted, "Family. @Tama_Tonga & HAKU."

The mini-reunion was at Tama Tonga's house. He also shared photos and wrote, "Had some friends over for a Sunday BBQ reminiscing about our good times together in ????. Surround yourself with good people and keep moving forward."

While Finn Balor was in the NJPW, he was known as Prince Devitt and was once the leader of The Bullet Club.