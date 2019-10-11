As noted, Finn Balor was sporting a new left hand tattoo when he returned to WWE NXT on the October 2 episode. Balor got the ink during his recent hiatus from WWE following the SummerSlam loss to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Balor took to Instagram this week and revealed an up-close look at the new ink, with photos and a video package. The WWE website also covered the new tat, which features an astronaut staring at a distant moon.

Balor revealed that the piece was done by David Sz of the Wolf Town Tattoo Collective in Bratislava, Slovakia. He thanked the artist on Instagram and commented on the ink.

"The boy that came back from space. By @davide_esz @wolftowntattoo," Balor wrote.

Sz thanked Balor for traveling to get the work done.

Balor was officially moved to the NXT roster page this week. He is expected to feud with NXT Champion Adam Cole for the title, with Tommaso Ciampa involved as well. Balor is not listed as an eligible Superstar in the RAW and SmackDown pools for the WWE Draft that begins tonight.

You can scroll Balor's Instagram post below and see various photos of the new ink, and the video package he released: