On this past week's NXT, Finn Balor turned heel after attacking Johnny Gargano. In the video above, TMZ Sports caught up with Balor and asked him about what happened with Gargano.

"[It was] a long time coming," Balor said bluntly. "Am I a bad guy or do I just do bad things sometimes? Lines are blurred in this day and age, we don't know what's going on."

On last night's WWE Backstage, Balor was in-studio and commented further to Renee Young and Booker T about why the sudden change in demeanor.

"I'd say this is the real Finn Balor," Balor said to Booker T. "You're a big fan of my work before WWE, right? ... Well, let's just say 'The Prince' is back."

Before his days in NXT and WWE, Balor was known in NJPW as Prince Devitt, where he was a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, along with being the original leader of the Bullet Club.